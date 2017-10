Woman stabbed in Hawaii Kai attempted purse snatching

An attempted purse snatching turned violent in Hawaii Kai early Sunday morning.

Police say a 27-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were walking home from a store around 2:30 A.M. near Pepeekeo Street and Pepeekeo Place when they were attacked.

While the pair was walking, two men approached from behind and tried to grab the woman's purse from her shoulder.

Police say while the woman resisted she suffered a stab wound. The man with her also suffered minor injuries during the struggle.

The two suspects ended up fleeing the scene empty-handed.

A robbery investigation has been opened.

