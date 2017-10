Forecast: Advisory strength winds start the work week

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday for all areas of the state except the summit areas of Haleakala on Maui and Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea on the Big Island. Sustained winds of 30 miles per hour are possible with gusts to near 50 miles per hour.

Strong high pressure to the north of the state is fueling the gusty winds. Conditions will remain quite windy through Thursday, when an approaching cold front finally eases the wind speeds a bit. Showers through the week will be mainly for windward and mauka areas, with no organized rainmakers.

For mariners, a Gale Warning is in effect for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels, along with a Small Craft Advisory for remaining Hawaiian coastal waters. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the east and south shores.

- Ben Gutierrez

