Man arrested after pulling a gun on a game room security guard

A 24 year old man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a security guard inside a suspected Ala Moana area gameroom.

Sources say around midnight Saturday, 24-year-old Dayson Kaae entered a game room establishment and pulled out a semi automatic pistol. He then threatened the security personnel working.

The guard charged and tackled Kaae to the ground, disarming him.

Police soon arrived. Kaae was transported to a hospital for head injuries suffered during the scuffle and later arrested, sources say.

The firearm was later found loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, sources say.

Kaae now faces terroristic threatening and firearms charges. He remains in custody pending investigation.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.