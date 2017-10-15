Decked in pink, thousands walk in annual Susan G. Komen 'Race for the Cure'

Everywhere you looked Sunday morning at Kapiolani Park, there was a shade of pink to be seen.

Thousands participated in the 23rd annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, bringing awareness to finding a cure for aggressive and lethal breast cancers.

Nearly 3,500 race participants collectively raised more than $150,000 for cancer research.

“We are focused on new treatments, ways to overcome drug resistance in breast cancer patients, and a better understanding of how and why breast cancer spreads, so we can better treat metastatic breast cancer or prevent it all together,” said Ellen Willmott, interim president and CEO of Susan G. Komen. “This focus on aggressive and metastatic disease is the foundation of our Bold Goal to reduce breast cancer deaths by 50 percent by 2026.”

Many residents and visitors attended the 5K walk/run dressed in costumes and anything pink.

Since 1997, Komen Hawaii has provided over $4.2 million in community programs serving both women and men while donating $1.4 to additional research.

“We are so thankful for the friends, family and neighbors that fight alongside us, helping to reduce the number of breast cancer deaths in Hawaii, both on the ground and through research, and especially research into the most lethal breast cancers,” said Amanda Stevens, Komen Hawaii Executive Director.

About 75 percent of the money raised at the walk stays in Hawaii, the other 25 percent goes towards Komen's national priorities.

