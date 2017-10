Hawaii man convicted of attempted murder 4 years after crime

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A Hawaii man was found guilty of attempted murder more than four years after a woman's throat was slit in an apartment.

The Maui News reports Calvin Borge was convicted Friday of second-degree attempted murder of Deanna Bolen Nitta.

Borge's attorney, Michael Green, says he is a "little surprised" by the verdict but respects the jury's decision.

Witnesses say Borge approached Bolen Nitta from behind and cut her throat Feb. 19, 2013, while she was at a gathering in a housing apartment.

Police found Bolen Nitta lying on the kitchen floor with her husband, Regan Nitta, kneeling over her and applying pressure to her neck with a towel.

Nitta testified that after seeing his wife bleeding, he got the knife away from Borge and stabbed him in the chest.

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.