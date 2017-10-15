HPD officer, former officer arrested by FBI in public corruption case

In new court records obtained by Hawaii News Now, a federal prosecutor indicates the police chief's wife, Katherine Kealoha, was deeply involved in an effort to frame her uncle by faking the theft of her mailbox.

A retired police officer pleaded guilty Friday to lying under oath as part of a conspiracy to frame a relative for stealing a mailbox from the home of Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine, a high-ranking deputy city prosecutor.

Embattled Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha agreed to retire on Friday amidst pressure from the city’s police commission over a federal corruption investigation.

A Honolulu Police Officer and Former Honolulu Police Major have been arrested in the much anticipated federal investigation into public corruption at some of the highest levels of law enforcement.

Officer Bobby Nguyen and former Major Gordon Shiraishi were arrested Sunday by the FBI. Both received target letters from the Feds last year, along with HPD Chief Louis Kealoha, who was forced to retire as a result of the ongoing investigation.

Kealoha has not been arrested but Sunday's developments certainly indicate that the federal grand jury is close to wrapping up.

Nguyen is a relative of the Kealoha’s and was even living on their property at one time. Nguyen is a key figure in the case that started when the Kealoha’s mailbox was stolen and an uncle was falsely accused of the crime.

The uncle was involved in bitter disputes with the Kealohas over money.

Shiraishi was head of the Criminal Intelligence Unit for HPD when the mailbox theft happened. CIU was the investigating unit of the mailbox theft, which was later thrown out in federal court with prejudice. That vindicated the uncle who was accused and essentially turned the tables. The FBI began investigating the Kealohas and the CIU officers involved for allegedly framing the uncle for the crime.

