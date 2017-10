Sailboat breaks free from Maui harbor, drifts a mile out to sea

Emergency crews on Maui responded to a sailboat that was found drifting in the waters off Pohaku Park, an area better known as S-Turns in Kahana.

Fire officials said the 25-foot boat was discovered just before 8:30 a.m. Friday about a mile offshore. No one was initially spotted on board, but as crews got closer to the vessel, they spotted a man near the boat on a longboard.

Officials said the 22-year-old who paddled out to the sailboat was the owner. He believes the sailboat broke free from its mooring spot at Mala Wharf Thursday night, and drifted six miles north to where it was found.

The owner, with an escort from emergency crews, was able to start the boat's auxiliary motor and guide it back to shore.

