HPD's acting police chief announces delay of retirement

Tuesday, a group of local residents -- whose names are being kept confidential -- began the process of ranking the top nine candidates at a Waikiki hotel.

The secrecy and confusion continue over how Honolulu is choosing its next police chief.

Tuesday, a group of local residents -- whose names are being kept confidential -- began the process of ranking the top nine candidates at a Waikiki hotel.

The secrecy and confusion continue over how Honolulu is choosing its next police chief.

Another secret panel being used to narrow down list for Honolulu's next police chief

Another secret panel being used to narrow down list for Honolulu's next police chief

Police commissioners are meeting Wednesday afternoon to take public testimony on the seven finalists they are considering to become the next Honolulu Police Chief.

Police commissioners are meeting Wednesday afternoon to take public testimony on the seven finalists they are considering to become the next Honolulu Police Chief.

In a department email obtained by Hawaii News Now, Acting Honolulu Police Chief Cary Okimoto announced he is delaying his retirement.

In the email dated Oct. 13, Okimoto says, "Due to possible delays in the selection of the new chief, and at the request of Mayor Caldwell, I will be postponing my retirement to November 30. This change will not impact any of the department's plans, services, or programs."

Okimoto stepped in to the role of acting police chief in December, after former Police Chief Louis Kealoha went on leave because he was the subject of a federal public corruption investigation. Okimoto then stayed in the position after Kealoha retired shortly after.

In early October, Okimoto said he was planning to retire at the end of the month, when the next police chief was set to be announced.

But the ongoing search — a process shrouded in secrecy and met with public scrutiny — is slower than Okimoto anticipated.

Seven finalists for the position, selected by a secret panel, have been announced.

The secrecy of the process upset many, and concerns over a lack of diversity among the candidates led to the resignation of one police commissioner, Luella Costales.

It is now unclear when the announcement of the new police chief will be made.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.