Movie Review: BLADE RUNNER 2049

BLADE RUNNER 2049 is the long awaited sequel to the ground breaking original film made 35 years ago. Fans of first movie will enjoy this sequel but it also works as a stand alone film.

BLADE RUNNER 2049 is a 150 million dollar science fiction art film that creates a bleak, futuristic world that feels amazingly real.

The film has a few scenes of intense violence, but its main purpose is to explore what it means to be human.The main character is a recently created replicant, a man-made android, made to look, feel, think and act like a real person. His job is to hunt down and kill older replicants who have rebelled against their creator.

But in the process, he discovers that he just might be human.

The neo noir atmosphere of the new BLADE RUNNER is a triumph of production design and an almost over powering sound track.

It’s a great environment to experience on the screen but it’s no place you’d want to live.

Wallace: Every civilization was built off the back of a disposal work force. But I can only make so many. Happy Birthday.

Jared Leto plays the villainous creator of fully formed replicants, complete with memories, emotions, and intelligence.

Ryan Gosling is Officer K, one of those replicants who hunts down older, more rebellious models. During one job, he discovers a long buried secret that sends him to some very strange places, trying to find out what happened some 28 years ago when Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard disappeared.

Deckard: I had your job once.

K: Things were simpler then.

Deckard: What do you want?

K: I wanna ask you some questions. What happened?

Deckard: I covered my tracks, scrambled the records. We were being hunted.

(Gunfire erupts).

Deckard: They know you’re here.

The plot is complicated and the pace (except for fight scenes) is slow. The filmmaker wants us to soak up the dark environment in this uninviting world and to think about what life would be like for a replicant who yearns to be a human being and believes he might be even though his girlfriend is a hologram.

My only complaint about this movie is that, at two hours and forty-three minutes, it’s way too long. But for film buffs who love unique, artistic movies, BLADE RUNNER 2049 is likely to become a classic.

Terry Hunter, Hawaii News Now. thunter@hawaiinewsnow.com