High surf forecast for south facing shores

Surf along south facing shores of the islands is expected to rise to 6 to 8 feet Sunday afternoon, which is large enough for a High Surf Advisory.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the advisory will be in effect for south shores of all islands from noon Sunday until 6 p.m. Monday.

A strong low pressure system in the southern hemisphere has generated the swell, which is expected to peak Monday.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should follow all advice from ocean safety officials.

On Oahu, this is also the weekend for the monthly box jellyfish influx for south and some west shores. Check with lifeguards before going in.

