Wind Advisory issued for portions of Maui County, Big Island

A Wind Advisory will be in effect Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the islands of Lanai and Kahoolawe, west and central Maui and all of the Big Island except for the Kona coast.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said sustained northeast to east winds near 30 miles per hour are possible, with gusts near 50 miles per hour.

Winds this strong can break tree limbs and bring them down on power lines, resulting in localized power outages. The winds can also make driving difficult, especially in higher profile vehicles such as SUVs. Drivers are urged to use extra caution.

Trade winds are forecast to remain near advisory levels around the state for the next several days as strong high pressure remains north of the state.

