Hundreds join the walk to end mental illness stigmas in Hawaii

Donna Abordo was probably homeless at Judd Park for 15 years — maybe longer. No one is really sure.

PART I: A 'gypsy' re-learns how to live — off the streets

He'd been living on the streets of Kapahulu for years, withering away from an untreated mental illness and an addiction to crystal methamphetamine.

PART II: He turned down treatment for years. But they never gave up

The state’s only psychiatric street medicine team, launched in January, is seeing success in helping chronically homeless people with severe mental illnesses — thanks to a controversial prescription and persistence.

Prescribing Hope: How a small Hawaii team is helping the hardest to house

Hundreds of people hit the streets of Honolulu Saturday with a mission to end the stigma surrounding mental illness.

About 850 community members -- nearly 250 more than last year -- took part in the 2017 NAMI Walk Hawaii.

Organized by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the walk began at Honolulu Hale at 9 a.m.

The goal of the 5K walk was to show support for those suffering from mental health challenges.

By the end of the event, over $70,000 was raised.

Entertainers Jeff Rasmussen and Robi Kahakalau also performed.

