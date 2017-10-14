Hundreds join the walk to end mental illness stigmas in Hawaii - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hundreds of people hit the streets of Honolulu Saturday with a mission to end the stigma surrounding mental illness.

About 850 community members -- nearly 250 more than last year -- took part in the 2017 NAMI Walk Hawaii.

Organized by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the walk began at Honolulu Hale at 9 a.m.

The goal of the 5K walk was to show support for those suffering from mental health challenges. 

By the end of the event, over $70,000 was raised.

Entertainers Jeff Rasmussen and Robi Kahakalau also performed. 

