Forecast: Windy weather on the way

Trade winds are increasing with windy weather in the forecast for the next several days. Easterly winds will strengthen to 15 to 30 miles per hour Sunday, and then 20 to 30 miles per hour with higher gusts through Thursday before easing up a bit. Winds may reach advisory levels for some areas. Showers will decrease as a surface trough departs to the west.

Because of the strong trades, a Small Craft Advisory is posted for Hawaiian coastal waters, with a Gale Watch taking effect for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels Sunday. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for rough and choppy surf for most east-facing shores. A long period south swell will push waves near advisory levels late Sunday.

- Ben Gutierrez

