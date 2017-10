Stabbing near Pier 38 seriously injures man

A 29-year-old man is in serious condition after a stabbing off Nimitz Highway in Kalihi Friday night.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene near Pier 38 around 8 p.m.

Paramedics treated the victim who sustained multiple stab wounds. Details surrounding the incident are unclear.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call police.

