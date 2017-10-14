Police: 1 man killed, woman injured after deadly Big Island crash

The Daniel K. Inouye Highway, formerly known as Saddle Road, reopened Saturday afternoon after a crash that claimed the life of one man.

Big Island police said the accident happened around 7:20 a.m. near the 38 mile marker.

Officials said the male driver of a Dodge caravan was traveling Kona bound when he overtook a vehicle on a double solid yellow line. He then collided head-on with a Honda heading towards Hilo.

"I (saw) two very mangled vehicles and a lot of emergency responders that were already on the scene," witness Mignon Phitides said. "My heart goes out to all the first responders who worked so diligently to try and help save this person's life."

The male driver of the caravan was medevaced to a norh Hawaii hospital where he later died. The female driver of the Honda was taken in serious but stable condition, officials said.

There were no other passengers in either of the vehicles.

The highway reopened around 2 p.m. after a nearly seven-hour closure.

It is unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. The victim's identity has not been released.

