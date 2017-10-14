Marcus Mariota questionable to play against Indianapolis Colts this week

Marcus Mariota still isn’t 100 percent to return to the field.
The current-Tennessee Titans quarterback and former St. Louis star is listed as questionable to play this Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts after missing last week with a hamstring injury.
Marcus Mariota listed as Questionable for Monday Night Football #TitanUp— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 14, 2017
Details ?? » https://t.co/Hs7oIZtfA4 pic.twitter.com/ZVb3Wiw2L8
Mariota injured his hamstring in the first half against the Houston Texans in Week 4, forcing him to miss the second half of that game in addition to Week 5.
Mariota was limited in practice all week and will be a welcome return under center for the Titans, who struggled with backup Matt Cassel starting last week.
