Man arrested after allegedly punching Lyft driver, damaging car in Waikiki

A man is under arrest after allegedly attacking a Lyft driver early Saturday morning in Waikiki.

Sources say 22-year-old Makena Kamakani was standing in the road at Namahana Street around 5 a.m. and refused to move when the Lyft driver approached. The driver then went around Kamakani, upsetting him.

Sources say Kamakani then allegedly smashed the side view mirror of the driver's vehicle before punching the driver in the face through the window.

Kamakani then fled and the 42-year-old driver followed the suspect towards Ala Wai Park. There, sources say Kamakani allegedly jumped on the roof of the car and smashed the windshield.

The driver then detained the suspect until police arrived on scene and arrested him around 5:30 a.m.

During the incident, the driver suffered injuries to his jaw and minor cuts.

Kamakani now faces charges of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and criminal property damage. He remains in custody pending investigation.

