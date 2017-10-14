Hawaii's Carissa Moore, John John Florence put on a show at Roxy/Quiksilver Pro France

Hawaii was represented well at the Roxy/Quiksilver Pro France last night as Carissa Moore and John John Florence each had phenomenal performances in Hossegor.
Moore, the three-time world champion, won the Women's CT Stop. No. 9 of 10 defeating Lakey Peterson (USA) in a tightly-contested final, 16.70 to 14.50.
Congratulations @rissmoore10, winner of the 2017 #RoxyPro #France!! ?? #ItTakesATour @Roxy pic.twitter.com/5DFwReuhI8— World Surf League (@wsl) October 14, 2017
The win marked Moore's first major victory this season on the back of a second place in Portugal earlier this month. She finds herself back in contention for the world title coming up next in the Maui Women's Pro at Honolua Bay next month.
Florence surfed a near-perfect quarterfinal heat, scoring 9.97 and a 9.70 combining power turns, tube rides and aerials.
There he goes... ?? @johnjohnflorenc #QuikPro #France ?? https://t.co/tWa7F7MB8g pic.twitter.com/8blAs7H0jI— World Surf League (@wsl) October 13, 2017
The 2016 World Champ went down in a very close Semifinal to Brazil's Gabriel Medina, who ultimately took the Quiksilver Pro France title. Despite the semifinal loss, Florence's third place finish sees him back to at No. 1 in the world.
Florence is the only surfer that can clinch the 2017 World Title in Portugal and he will wear the yellow Jeep leader Jersey at the next event in Portugal, which begins October 20.
