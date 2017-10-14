LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. San Jose State Spartans

2nd Quarter: 7:42

- Incomplete pass on third down leads to Hawaii punt. Spartans ball coming up.

Not a good sign for Warriors:

John Ursua leaving the sidelines on crutches. #HIsports #Hawaiifootball — Taryn Hatcher (@TarynHatcher) October 15, 2017

Here's a closer look at Saint Juste's earlier touchdown, courtesy of UH Athletics:

2nd Quarter: 10:35

- Big play for Warriors defense as Jeremiah Pritchard finds Aaron in the backfield.

After an offense pass interference on the Spartans and a HUGE sack by Pritchard, San Jose State is facing 3rd and 36 from its 28. 10:30 - Q2 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 15, 2017

2nd Quarter: 11:51

- Aaron finds Tre Hartley downfield for 27-yard reception. Spartans driving.

2nd Quarter: 13:02

HAWAII TOUCHDOWN

- Saint Juste lowers his shoulder and plunges into end zone for score. Hawaii trails 10-7 after PAT.

Saint Juste finishes the job from the 1 to cap off the 75-yd drive. 13:02 - Q1. #HawaiiFB #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior pic.twitter.com/W5T6ByPW8C — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 15, 2017

2nd Quarter: 13:57

- Warriors inside 10-yard line after Saint Juste run. Looking to score here.

Good news for Hawaii fans as Ursua walks off field under his own power.

2nd Quarter: 14:52

- Ursua gains 14 yards on catch. Landed awkwardly and is currently down on field.

Ursua on a slant for 14 yards gets #HawaiiFB in the redone. Saint Juste follows with B2B plays for a total of 12 yards. 1st & goal at SJ 6. — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 15, 2017

END OF 1ST QUARTER: San Jose State 10-0 Hawaii

With three 1st downs on the drive, UH has moved into San Jose State territory at the end of the quarter. 3rd and 10 at SJ 32. #HawaiiFB pic.twitter.com/ev4CGzHAkd — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 15, 2017

1st Quarter:

- Warriors convert 3rd-and-9 for first down. 'Bows driving.

1st Quarter: 2:54

- Warriors putting together nice drive here after slow start. Three first downs so far.

1st Quarter: 4:31

SAN JOSE STATE TOUCHDOWN

- Aaron finds Rahshe Johnson on 15-yard fade for the score. Spartans lead 10-0.

San Jose State pulls ahead 10-0 after Aaron finds Johnson over the outside should for a 15-yd touchdown pass. 4:31 - Q1 #HawaiiFB — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 15, 2017

1st Quarter: 5:30

- Warriors defense continues to give up big plays. Quarterback Montel Aaron rushes for 21 yards on scramble. Spartans in the red zone.

1st Quarter: 7:36

- Warriors finding it difficult to run the ball. Spartans force punt.

1st Quarter: 9:31

SAN JOSE STATE FIELD GOAL

- Spartans on the board first with 28-yard field goal by Bryce Crawford. Spartans lead 3-0.

Rainbow Warriors stall the Spartans at the 11 & force a field goal. San Jose State's Crawford hits from 28 to give SJSU 3-0 lead at 9:14 Q1 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 15, 2017

1st Quarter: 9:38

- Missed tackles costing Warriors here. Spartans in red zone looking to score.

1st Quarter: 11:49

HAWAII TURNOVER

- Diocemy Saint Juste gets stripped on his way down to the turf and Spartans recover. San Jose State football with good field position.

San Jose State gets a hat on the ball carried by Saint Juste. Fumble gives the Spartans the ball at the UH 37 with 11:49 to go Q1. #HawaiiFB — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 15, 2017

1st Quarter: 12:40

- Warriors defense stands tall and force San Jose State to punt. UH ball.

1st Quarter: 14:20

- Spartans receive kickoff and begin their first drive of the game. Looking to run the ball early against the Rainbow Warriors.

San Jose State Spartans feeling confident on social media heading into kickoff. But can they carry that confidence to the field?

