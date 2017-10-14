LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. San Jose State Spartans - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. San Jose State Spartans

By Chad Asuncion, Digital Operations Manager
By David McCracken, Sports Reporter
2nd Quarter: 7:42

- Incomplete pass on third down leads to Hawaii punt. Spartans ball coming up.

Not a good sign for Warriors:

Here's a closer look at Saint Juste's earlier touchdown, courtesy of UH Athletics:

2nd Quarter: 10:35

- Big play for Warriors defense as Jeremiah Pritchard finds Aaron in the backfield.

2nd Quarter: 11:51

- Aaron finds Tre Hartley downfield for 27-yard reception. Spartans driving. 

2nd Quarter: 13:02

HAWAII TOUCHDOWN

- Saint Juste lowers his shoulder and plunges into end zone for score. Hawaii trails 10-7 after PAT.

2nd Quarter: 13:57

- Warriors inside 10-yard line after Saint Juste run. Looking to score here. 

Good news for Hawaii fans as Ursua walks off field under his own power.

2nd Quarter: 14:52

- Ursua gains 14 yards on catch. Landed awkwardly and is currently down on field. 

END OF 1ST QUARTER: San Jose State 10-0 Hawaii

1st Quarter: 

- Warriors convert 3rd-and-9 for first down. 'Bows driving.

1st Quarter: 2:54

- Warriors putting together nice drive here after slow start. Three first downs so far.

1st Quarter: 4:31

SAN JOSE STATE TOUCHDOWN

- Aaron finds Rahshe Johnson on 15-yard fade for the score. Spartans lead 10-0.

1st Quarter: 5:30

- Warriors defense continues to give up big plays. Quarterback Montel Aaron rushes for 21 yards on scramble. Spartans in the red zone.

1st Quarter: 7:36

- Warriors finding it difficult to run the ball. Spartans force punt.

1st Quarter: 9:31

SAN JOSE STATE FIELD GOAL

- Spartans on the board first with 28-yard field goal by Bryce Crawford. Spartans lead 3-0.

1st Quarter: 9:38

- Missed tackles costing Warriors here. Spartans in red zone looking to score.

1st Quarter: 11:49

HAWAII TURNOVER

- Diocemy Saint Juste gets stripped on his way down to the turf and Spartans recover. San Jose State football with good field position.

1st Quarter: 12:40

- Warriors defense stands tall and force San Jose State to punt. UH ball.

1st Quarter: 14:20 

- Spartans receive kickoff and begin their first drive of the game. Looking to run the ball early against the Rainbow Warriors. 

San Jose State Spartans feeling confident on social media heading into kickoff. But can they carry that confidence to the field?

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are celebrating Homecoming this week as they face the San Jose State Spartans in their quest for their third win of the season. Follow our LIVE BLOG of the game on your mobile device or computer by clicking the link below. Let’s GO BOWS!

