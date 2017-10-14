Forecast: Showers are decreasing, but trade winds increasing

A weak surface disturbance that brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to Kauai last night is now about 200 miles west of the Garden Isle and continues to move away from the state, but the chance for showers is still a bit on the high side as an upper trough lingers over the islands.

As the surface disturbance departs, stronger trade winds are moving in from east to west and will spread statewide by evening. Winds at Kahului Airport are already coming in at 21 miles per hour with gusts to 28 miles per hour. Winds will ramp up more on Sunday, with locally windy conditions for much of the coming week. Advisory level winds are possible.

The stronger winds have prompted a Small Craft Advisory for most Hawaiian coastal waters through Sunday morning, when it will be replaced by a Gale Watch. A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for most east-facing shores for a rough and choppy swell brought in by the stronger trades. Box jellyfish are possible for south and west shores on Oahu through Monday.

- Ben Gutierrez

