Marching forward: Kahuku football ends Kapolei's season, 35-7

The Kahuku Red Raiders weathered the early storm from the Kapolei Hurricanes, defeating Kapolei 35-7 at home Friday night.

Kahuku (8-1) defeated the Hurricanes (5-5) to move onto next week’s semifinal round of the Oahu Interscholastic Association Division I tournament. Kapolei’s season is now over.

Led by an impressive rushing attack courtesy of Toalei Lefau and Enoch Nawahine, the Red Raiders imposed their will in the trenches, willing their way to victory. Lefau found the end zone three times while Nawahine had a game-high 86 yards on 12 carries and a score.

Kahuku quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava made plays not just with his arm, but also with his legs. The dual-threat signal-caller threw for 193 yards on 18-of-32 passing and a touchdown. He was able to break free of the pocket seemingly at will, keeping his eyes downfield for his teammates.

As for the Hurricanes, there were few bright spots on the night aside from a spectacular second quarter touchdown grab from Isaiah Ahana. Quarterback Lonenoa Faoa thew for 127 yards on 13-of-31 passing and three interceptions.

Kahuku’s defensive-front seven made life difficult for Faoa, who didn’t have more than a couple of seconds to look downfield before feeling his pocket collapse.

While the season is over for Kapolei, Kahuku’s postseason has only just begun as they take on the winner of Campbell vs. Leilehua taking place Saturday night.

