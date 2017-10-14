More bees may be moving into your neighborhood. Here's why

Oahu beekeepers say more bees are migrating into urban neighborhoods looking for shade and water.

In September, the Luke family discovered a honeybee colony nested inside their bathroom wall in Manoa.

"They were flying from the bottom all the way to the top," said homeowner Kylie Luke. "It was loud and you could hear the buzzing."

Luke called Hawaii Bee Hotline and experts came the next day. They ended up removing about 5,000 bees.

It turns out the bees found their way in through a tiny hole by a sewer pipe right underneath their home.

"They walked up the water pipe all the way to the ceiling and in this incident right behind a shower," said Syreen Hostallero with Hawaii Bee Hotline.

Hostellero says they average two to three calls a day to remove beehives from homes, trees and even water meter boxes.

She says the warmer weather may be to blame.

"They're trying to look for a safe place," she said. "Usually they're in the forest, but now they're coming into homes because there's running water and lots of shade in between the walls."

Hostellero said last week, they removed 50,000 bees from inside a living room wall at a Tantalus home.

Honeybees managed to establish a colony between the first and second floors of a Kahala home and in Kaneohe, Hostellero said they discovered hives in the wall of a bedroom closet.

"When it's hot, they are more active and if they're too hot in their natural environment they're going to find somewhere else to be more comfortable," she said.

Hostallero says beekeepers try their best to save the bee that they remove. They're then taken to various ranches around Oahu.

She says homeowners and businesses need to be proactive and seal up any potential bee entries with silicone or insulating foam.

Don't spray the area with poison or the bees may become agitated.

Ultimately though, they won't leave until the honeycomb is completely removed.

"All they need is to find a little hole for them to squeeze through, then they'll get the queen bee and all move in," said Hostallero.

