Flood Advisory issued for Kauai

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 11:30 p.m. for most of the island of Kauai.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said at 8:25 p.m., radar indicated heavy showers and thunderstorms moving over Kauai from the east. Although the heavy rain is moving toward the west at 10 to 15 miles per hour, additional showers were offshore, with rainfall rates near two inches per hour.

The heaviest showers were expected to affect the area from Wailua to Poipu to Pakala.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Lihue, Omao, Hanapepe, Koloa, Poipu, Kalaheo, Puhi and Wailua.

Persons in the advisory should avoid streams, drainage ditches and other low-lying areas that are prone to flooding. The heavy rain may also make driving hazardous due to reduced visibility, roadway ponding and poor braking.

