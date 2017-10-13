PHOTOS: Pilot whales dead after Kauai beach stranding

Five pilot whales are dead after a stranding on Kauai that moved many bystanders to tears.
Some mobile users may need to click here to see more photos.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
President Donald Trump plans to deliver a broad and harsh critique of Iranian behavior on Friday in a speech declaring that the landmark Iran nuclear deal is not in America's national security interests.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to deliver a broad and harsh critique of Iranian behavior on Friday in a speech declaring that the landmark Iran nuclear deal is not in America's national security interests.More >>
North Shore residents James and Denise O'Shea appeared before the state land board on Friday to defend their efforts to save their home from beach erosion.More >>
North Shore residents James and Denise O'Shea appeared before the state land board on Friday to defend their efforts to save their home from beach erosion.More >>
Wildlife officials are responding to reports of several whales that washed ashore Friday morning on Kalapaki Beach.More >>
Wildlife officials are responding to reports of several whales that washed ashore Friday morning on Kalapaki Beach.More >>
At least 45 people have reported falling ill in a norovirus outbreak linked to upscale Waikiki eatery Herringbone this week, the state Health Department said.More >>
At least 45 people have reported falling ill in a norovirus outbreak linked to upscale Waikiki eatery Herringbone this week, the state Health Department said.More >>