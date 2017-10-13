Forecast: Strong winds, wet weather expected as weekend begins

The disturbance responsible for the severe weather is slowly moving east away from the Big Island, but it is close enough that pockets of heavy rain could swamp some spots on Maui and the Big Island. Drier conditions are due back late Saturday

Trade winds continue to build today and will reach breezy categories Saturday. Windy conditions will develop by Sunday and continue through much of next week. Very gusty winds, in excess of 45mph, are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Surf will build along east shores as the winds strengthen. In addition, swells are expected both town and country. Advisory-sized surf is likely east and south before the weekend is over.

Box Jelly Fish are possible along south shores through Monday. Check with lifeguards before you or the kids jump in the ocean.

Small Craft Advisory posted for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, coastal waters windward of Maui County, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

