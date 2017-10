Land Board dismisses big fine against Hawaii biathlon

The state Land Board has dismissed a $10,000 fine against Peaman Biathlon promoter Sean Pagett.

Former Big Island Mayor Billy Kenoi testified on Pagett's behalf as his lawyer.

Pagett was cited for allegedly operating the event without marine ocean water permits.

But Kenoi argued the state didn't have the authority to cite Pagett since the event doesn't fall under its jurisdiction.

The land board eventually voted to dismiss the fine.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.