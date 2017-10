After month-long closure, section of Pearl Harbor bike path to reopen

File photo of what the Pearl Harbor bike path looked like prior to cleanup (Image: Hawaii News Now)

A portion of the Pearl Harbor bike path that has been closed for nearly a month is scheduled to reopen on Saturday.

The stretch of the path between Aiea Kai Place and the Best Buy parking lot was closed on September 20 so that the city could enforce its stored property ordinance. The area had previously been home to a growing population of homeless people.

Crews say they removed 26 tons of trash and debris, nearly 100 cubic yards of metal, and almost 30 shopping carts from the area.

As part of its ongoing effort to clear the area from homeless encampments, the city says it is coordinating with nonprofit service providers to reach out to homeless individuals.

