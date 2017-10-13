'Unacceptable': 4 in 10 park service employees say they've been harassed

Nearly 40 percent of National Park Service employees reported being harassed in the last year.

That's the finding of a newly-released survey that experts say underscores the significant workplace harassment issues the agency is facing.

About 19 percent of those who took the survey said they experienced gender-based harassment, while 23 percent said they were harassed based on age.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, a ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks, said the survey is a call to action.

“Today’s announcement confirms what we’ve known for some time – there is a pervasive culture of workplace harassment in the National Park Service,” Hirono said, in a news release.

“Continued silence and inaction are completely unacceptable. Working together, we can provide the necessary oversight and resources to ensure that all NPS employees – regardless of age, race, gender, and sexual orientation – have a safe working environment.”

