Maui Electric seeks rate increase to cover higher costs, system upgrades

Maui Electric is seeking a 9.3 percent increase to base rates to help cover operating costs and system upgrades.

The rate increase is expected to generate an additional $30 million.

Maui Electric said that if approved, the typical Maui resident bill for 500 kilowatt-hours would go up by $13.46 a month.

On Lanai, a typical bill would go up by $13.83 a month. And on Molokai, it would increase by $11.25 a month.

The rate increase proposal is before the state Public Utilities Commission, and any change isn't expected to take effect until the last half of 2018.

Maui Electric said its the first base rate increase they've sought in nearly six years.

