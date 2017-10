Remember the surf movie 'Blue Crush'? It's coming back as a TV show

The Hawaii-based surf movie Blue Crush is being rebooted as a network television series by NBC, according to a story published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Details of the show's return are still mostly unknown, though THR reports that it's being developed by Imagine TV, the studio behind shows like Fox's Empire and Netflix's Arrested Development.

The television show – as did the 2002 movie – is repoirted to tell the story of a group friends who attempt to live out their dreams about surfing on Oahu's North Shore. Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake were the stars of the original film.

A premiere date for the movie's return as a television show has not yet been set.

