Solomon Enos joins Mental Health America of Hawaii for Garden of the Mind art event

As part of its 75th anniversary, Mental Health America of Hawaii (MHAH) is partnering with world renowned artist Solomon Enos on an event to celebrate the connection between art and mental health in an open and accepting way, reducing stigma and encouraging participants to continue the conversation. The event will take place on October Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 5pm at Café Julia.

“We are thrilled to partner for this celebration with Solomon Enos, Native Hawaiian artist, illustrator, and visionary. This occasion gives each of us the rare opportunity to own a piece of Solomon’s painting, Garden of My Mind and a poster of the whole work, a symbol of the rich, creative and fruitful minds we all have,” said Trisha Kajimura, Executive Director of MHAH.

Garden of My Mind will be a large work painted on 96 six-inch by six-inch canvasses, sold with registration for the event. Each six-inch by six-inch canvas will be a complete piece of art. All participants will receive a poster of the whole painting. Enos will be at the event and paint live so we can all witness his artistic process.

Since 1942, MHAH, formerly known as the Mental Health Association, has been dedicated to advocating for improved care and treatment of people with mental illness through program development, training, education, and advocacy. It has helped launch major mental health organizations, such as the state’s Suicide and Crisis Line, Mental Health Kokua, and Hale Kipa. MHAH was also a major driving force in the improvement of care of patients at the State Hospital in Kaneohe in the 1940’s and 1950’s and helped push the passage of parity in health insurance coverage for mental health treatment in the 1990’s.

Tickets start at $75 and can be obtained at http://mentalhealthhawaii.org/event or by calling 808-521-1846. A portion of the ticket price will be tax deductible.

