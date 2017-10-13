Olomana leader honored as Principal of the Year

The Hawaii Association of Secondary School Administrators (HASSA) honored Stacey Oshio from Olomana School as the state’s National Distinguished Principal of the Year and Geri Martin from Ewa Makai Middle as the Vice Principal of the Year during a luncheon today at the Hale Koa Hotel. Oshio just returned from Washington D.C. where she joined the other 49 state awardees at the National Association of Secondary School (NASSP) National Principal of the Year Institute where she was formally recognized.

“HASSA has been honoring administrators since 1985 and it is always heartwarming to see how much this recognition means to them and their families,” said Penelope Tom, executive director, HASSA. “Stacey and Geri are inspirational leaders who have done an excellent job serving their team, students and school communities.”

Oshio has been an administrator for 15 years and at Olomana for six years. She practices a shared leadership style and provides professional development to improve academic growth for her teachers and students. As the school administrator, she has been working towards making Olomana a true alternative learning center where students are engaged in meaningful learning experiences regardless of past performance. Students participate in problem/project-based learning classes that engage students in educational opportunities that are rigorous and capture the real world component.

“Principal Oshio believes in her students and staff, she sets high expectations and makes them work hard,” shared Complex Area Superintendent Lanelle Hibbs. “Her tenacity, creativity and eagerness to learn have helped transform her school. She has inspired so many and continues to do so, which I have heard first-hand from parents and staff at Olomana School.”

Martin has been a vice principal at Ewa Makai Middle School for four years and a school administrator for 14 years. As an instructional leader, she has influenced the behavior of others by promoting distributive teacher leadership. She recognizes the value of teachers in continuing the academic growth at school. She has spearheaded the STEM movement, which has positively impacted the motivation and learning of students. Geri leads with her heart and does whatever it takes to take care of people.

Principal Kim Sanders highlighted Martin’s leadership saying, “Her guidance has helped to ensure that all of our students are supported and successful. Geri understands the needs of her students and does an excellent job balancing that along with her role of overseeing the school’s facilities.”

National Distinguished Principal awardees are selected based on a wide variety of criteria including leadership skills, student learning, school demographics, professional preparation and education, and recommendations from students, teachers, staff and HIDOE leaders.

The luncheon also kicked off National Principals Month. NASSP, along with the National Association of Elementary School Principals and the American Federation of School Administrators, have designated October as National Principals Month to help spotlight the hard work and dedication of these school leaders.

HASSA is the local affiliate of the NASSP and was created in 1980 by 18 public and private school leaders. The organization has grown to now include more than 250 members from both public and private schools in the State of Hawaii.

Last year, NASSP celebrated 100 years since its establishment by a small group of school principals. The vision of the organization is “Great leaders in every school committed to the success of each student.”

For more information, visit http://www.nassp.org/

