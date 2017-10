Man arrested for murder nearly 3 weeks after altercation in Waikiki

A 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with a fight in Waikiki in September.

Honolulu police said Dentric Dunmore got into an altercation with the 36-year-old victim on Sept. 20. The victim suffered head trauma and was hospitalized.

Police said the victim later died on Oct. 10. Two days later, Dunmore was positively identified and arrested on Waialae Avenue.

Authorities could not provide further details about the case, only that Dunmore and the victim knew each other.

This comes amid a rash of crime in Waikiki.

On Monday, a Canadian woman was severely injured in what police call an unprovoked attack. And last week, a 21-year-old Schofield Barracks soldier was savagely beaten with a bat and repeatedly stabbed. And nearly a month ago, a 22-year-old man was shot to death on Seaside and Kuhio avenues.

