Join the movement and be 'More Than Pink' for the Susan G. Komen Hawaii 23rd Annual Race For The Cure

The 23rd annual Komen Hawaii Race for the Cure takes place on Sunday, October 17, 2017. Joining their movement in being More Than Pink, as Honorary Race Chair is iconic kumu hula Vickie Holt-Takamine.

“Kumu Vickie has been a long-standing breast health advocate, and embodies this movement, to her, it is about taking action to provide vital breast health services for our local community,” shares Amanda Stevens, Executive Director of Komen Hawaii, “to Vickie, it is more than just wearing the color pink, she is passionate about getting the word out about the importance of early detection, especially for those who are in underserved communities.”

Seventy five percent of funds raised support local projects that provide vital breast cancer screening, diagnostic and treatment services and support, including patient navigation, education, medical supplies and financial assistance. The remaining twenty five percent funds groundbreaking breast cancer research. Since1997, Komen Hawaii has funded more than $4 million to community projects serving local women and men, while also contributing to local institutions, and more than $1 million in Research Grants that invest in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Komen was founded in 1982 by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life.

Komen Hawaii is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancers in the local community. Through events like the Komen Hawaii Race for the Cure®, Komen Hawaii has invested $4,237,487.00 in community breast health programs Hawaii and has helped contribute to the more than $920 million invested globally in research.

For more information, call 808-754-6659 or visit www.komenhawaii.org.

