Sunrise Open House: New listings for the week of 10/13/17

On today's Sunrise Open House we will look at 3 single family homes that have just come on the market and will be having their first open house this Sunday.

First up, a home in Waianae listed at $539,000. It has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and more than 1800 square feet of living space on a 5,000 square foot lot. One of the bed/bath combos has a separate entrance that would be great for an adult child or in-laws. There's a split a/c system and some window units as well - important out on the warm west side. Maaloa street in Waianae for $539,000.

Let's head to Mililani Mauka for a rarely available 2 bed/ 2 bath single story home with a 5,000 sf lot. It's on the market for $665,000. There's new flooring though out and a freshly painted exterior. The low-maintenance yard will give you more time for family fun. Lots of new in this home built in 1992, including brand new stainless range, oven, and dishwasher along with a new water heater. Pakau street, Mililani Mauka for $665,000.

We will end with a newly listed, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home on a cul-de-sac in Ewa Beach. The price is $889,000. There's a large living area with formal dining right off kitchen and a separate office space on 2nd floor. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining in your fenced-in backyard with a large in-ground pool. The PV panels are owned. It's the Woodbridge community in Ewa Beach for $889,000.

If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.

For more information on these and other listings, visit http://www.hicentral.com/openhouses.php

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.