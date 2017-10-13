Business Report: A deep dive into the possibilities when Southwest Airlines flies here

Our biggest single source of visitors is LAX. But they're not all Californians. Many are transferring from flights they boarded farther east. And that's what will happen if Southwest flies here from Los Angeles.

As you can see from this Southwest route map, an afternoon or evening flight from LAX could draw passengers from all over the country. Southwest heavily serves Sunbelt cities some of which have poor connections to Hawaii. Let's also look at markets where Southwest has a lot of flights and a lot of business.

The point I'm making is, while analysts are framing this as some kind of battle royal between Southwest and Hawaiian, there is the very real possibility that Southwest will mainly bring new visitors from underserved places, rather than simply cannibalizing our existing markets.

