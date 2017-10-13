Business Report: A deep dive into the possibilities when Southwest Airlines flies here

Our biggest single source of visitors is LAX. But they're not all Californians. Many are transferring from flights they boarded farther east. And that's what will happen if Southwest flies here from Los Angeles.
As you can see from this Southwest route map, an afternoon or evening flight from LAX could draw passengers from all over the country. Southwest heavily serves Sunbelt cities some of which have poor connections to Hawaii. Let's also look at markets where Southwest has a lot of flights and a lot of business.
The point I'm making is, while analysts are framing this as some kind of battle royal between Southwest and Hawaiian, there is the very real possibility that Southwest will mainly bring new visitors from underserved places, rather than simply cannibalizing our existing markets.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.