Several whales feared dead after apparent beaching on Kauai

Wildlife officials are investigating after several beached whales were discovered on Kalapaki Beach on Friday morning.

Viewer Micah Viluan sent in video of at least three beached whales. It’s not clear what type they are, but he believes they are pilot whales.

Viluan also said some appeared to be dead. He added that several officials are on scene, including Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials confirmed that the whales appeared to have beached themselves, and that staff and volunteers are responding.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is also on site.

This story will be updated.

