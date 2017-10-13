Who’s Bad - The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience Ticket Giveaway

Get ready for a power-packed tribute to Michael Jackson! Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra kicks off its musicthatRocks series with Who's Bad, a music and dance experience unlike any other. Enter for a chance to WIN a pair of tickets to this musical must-see!
Enter here: http://hine.ws/whosbad
