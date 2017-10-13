Forecast: Heavy rain, thunderstorms, flooding all possible this weekend

Very unstable weather is forecast for the entire state through today and much of Saturday.

While most of the thunderstorm activity has stayed offshore to the north and east of the island, some of the rough weather has come ashore causing localized flooding and very dangerous driving conditions. The atmospheric disturbance responsible for the heavy weather will slowly move west, meaning it may be Sunday before things stabilize.

Trade winds continue to build today and will reach breezy categories Saturday. Windy conditions will develop by Sunday and continue through much of next week.

Winds today will be 15-25 mph at their peak.

High in Honolulu will be 87 degrees.

Surf will build along east shores as the winds strengthen. In addition, swells are expected both town and country. Advisory-sized surf is likely east and south before the weekend is over.

Waves today will be 4-7 feet east, 2-4 feet north and south, 1-3 feet west.

Box Jelly Fish are possible along south shores today through Monday. Check with lifeguards before you or the kids jump in the ocean.

Small Craft Advisory posted for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, coastal waters windward of Maui County, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

