Flood Advisory expires for Windward Oahu

A Flood Advisory that was is in effect for Windward Oahu has expired.

At around 2:25 a.m., radar showed heavy rain falling along the Koolau.

Locations in the advisory included, but were not limited to Hauula, Waimanalo, Kaneohe Marine Base, Palolo, Ahuimanu, Kailua, Manoa, Maunawili. Kaneohe, Waikane, Waiahole and Kahuku.

