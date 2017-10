Flood Advisory in effect for parts of Big Island

A Flood Advisory has been issued for parts of the Big Island as unstable weather continues, the National Weather Service said.

The advisory is in effect until 9:45 a.m.

Around 6:40 a.m., radar showed heavy rain, falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, over the north Kohala mountains.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to Waipio Valley, Kukuihaele, Hawi, Kamuela, Kawaihae, Waikoloa Village, Pololu Valley, Kohala Ranch, Halaula, Kapaau, Waimanu Valley and Puako.

A Flood Advisory that was is in effect for Windward Oahu has expired.



Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.