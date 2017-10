Popular Waikiki restaurant temporarily closed after rash of illnesses

The popular Waikiki eatery Herringbone shuttered its doors on Thursday after several diners reported falling ill after having patronized the restaurant.

In a statement, the company said it was "working closely with the health department to investigate this matter and look forward to reopening as soon as possible."

The restaurant did not disclose the number of customers who fell ill while dining there, saying only that a "small number" had been reported.

