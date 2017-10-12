'Be a real man': Hundreds join 'Men's March' against domestic violence

More people have died in Hawaii this year because of domestic violence than in pedestrian traffic accidents.

Organizers of the Men's March Against Violence said four have died in the past six months.

The grim toll of family-on-family death and injury brought hundreds to march in downtown Honolulu on Thursday hoping to turn the tide.

"We were an all-boys school before, so it was really important at that point … but now, more so than ever, with what's going on in the media, what's going on with the public domain nowadays, we need to be part of the conversation against domestic violence," said Wes Reber Porter, president and CEO of Damien Memorial School.

Michael Williams said he marched on behalf of his wife and three daughters.

"I've been coming for 15 years because I feel it's real important that as a man, you gatta be the best role model you can be. You gotta be there for your kids, especially if you have girls … to be a real man is not to treat a woman without respect," Williams said.

Organizers say approximately 950 people rallied at the state Capitol downtown around noon to take a stand against domestic violence and remember those who died because of it.

The first victim remembered at the ceremony was Sheree Tate. Tate was 54 years old when she was killed in her Kalihi apartment on April 14. A 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case.

The second victim was Meriam Nicole Carcamo, who was 42 years old when she was stabbed to death in her Makiki apartment on May 24. Her husband was arrested in connection with the case.

The third victim remembered was Reef Aikau. Reef, 7, was killed on June 13. Police say Reef was stabbed to death by his father who later hanged himself. Reef is survived by his mother Katherine.

"Reef knows I love him more than there's water in the ocean, more than there's air. And I know he's around me…and he knows I love him with all my heart," Katherine said.

The fourth victim honored was Dana Rivera, who was 27 years old and the mother of four children. She died on June 28 from a blow to her stomach. All of her children were in the home with their mother when they found her dead.

Dana Rivera's mom was at the rally to plea for the public's help since there has been no arrests in her daughter's death.

"We didn't find answers yet. We need answers. I need people to come forward. They don't have to come to me, but they can call CrimeStoppers. CrimeStoppers, HPD, just call. If you guys know anything that happened that night with my daughter, please come forward. I beg everyone to help me. I can't do this alone," Ethylene Rivera begged.

Officials say 50,000 women between the ages of 18 and 64 are victims of domestic violence each year in Hawaii.

The Men's March, which begins at the state Capitol and ends at Honolulu Hale, raises awareness of the alarming statistic.

The number to CrimeStoppers is 955-8300. Callers can remain anonymous.

