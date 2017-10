Head of DOT to move to position in governor's office

The head of the state Transportation Department is moving to a spot in the governor's office, beginning Nov. 1.

Director Ford Fuchigami will become administrative director of the governor's office, according to a news release.

DOT Deputy Director Jade Butay has been named interim director of the department. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

The governor's office said Fuchigami will serve "as the lead liaison between the governor’s office, state departments and their directors, and administering management improvement programs."

“Ford has repeatedly proven his incredible ability to generate innovative ideas, implement plans and see them through to successful completion,” said Gov. David Ige, in the news release.

Fuchigami joined the Transportation Department in 2011.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.