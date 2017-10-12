Haleiwa food truck continued sales after being shut down by health department

State health officials have levied a $5,000 fine on the operators of a Haleiwa food truck that was ordered to close because of health code violations – but allegedly tore down the department's 'closed' sign and continued to operate anyway.

A Department of Health spokesperson says Aji Limo, LLC – which owns the Aji Limo lunch wagon near Pupukea Beach Park – received written notice to close immediately following an inspection on September 22. The operators of the truck were allegedly selling food without proper permits.

But sales continued anyway, state health officials say, and the truck is accused of having removed the DOH's red placard that notifies members of the public that the establishment has been shut down for health reasons. .

”Placard removal is a serious violation as it places the profits of the food establishment ahead of the public’s right to know about pending health code violations observed during the last inspection,” said Peter Oshiro, Sanitation Branch program manager. “Only authorized DOH agents may post or remove a color-coded placard.”

The business has 20 days to request a hearing that will allow them to contest the allegations.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.