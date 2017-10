Harlem Globetrotters put on trick shot show at Pearl Harbor

The historic Navy Dive Tower at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam can be seen from miles away.

The trick shot one member of the Harlem Globetrotters pulled off Thursday will likely be seen by basketball fans around the world.

Built in 1932, the tower was once filled to the top with water, so that sailors could conduct underwater exercises in the safety of a controlled environment. On Thursday, Globetrotters star Anthony Atkinson scaled the tower, though he didn't go inside – he tossed a basketball from the top.

30 meters below stood a basketball hoop, and Atkinson nailed the shot before unleashing a primal scream after it went through.

The Harlem Globetrotters perform at the Blaisdell Center on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m.

Tickets start at $18.00 and can be purchased at harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 or the Blaisdell Center box office.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.