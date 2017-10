Ironman world record holder injured in Kona bike crash

A top athlete won't be able to compete in Saturday's Ironman on the Big Island after being hit by a car in Kona this week.

Tim Don, a 39-year-old former world triathlon champion, was riding his bike on Kaahumanu Highway near Kona's airport when he was reportedly hit.

He posted a video on Instagram after the crash, saying that he would be heading to Honolulu for more treatment.

"The good news is I don't need an operation. The bad news is I'm out for the best part of five or six weeks in a brace," he said.

In May, Don became the fastest athlete to ever finish an Ironman-branded race, with a finish time of 7:40:23.

