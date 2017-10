Here's Hawaii's favorite Halloween candy (Hint: It's not candy corn)

Halloween means ... candy, of course.

And each state, it seems, has its favorite.

The Candy Store, which ships wholesale candy around the United States, seems to think it's figured out which candy is tops in every state. They used 10 years of sales data to come up with their list, and then broke down the sales by state.

According to the company, Hawaii's favorite Halloween candy is Skittles.

Coming in second: Hershey Kisses. And Milky Way rounds out the top three.

Nationally, the favorite Halloween treats included candy corn, Sour Patch Kids, Snickers and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Skittles was the top candy in two other states: Florida and New Jersey.

If you're looking for any other candy trivia, here's something: The amount of money Americans spend on Halloween sweets is astronomical. The National Retail Federation says shoppers will fork over about $2.7 billion this year on candy for the holiday.

