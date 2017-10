Indictment: Hawaii physical therapist used unlicensed workers

A Hawaii physical therapist has been indicted for allegedly scamming nearly $4 million from insurers and the federal government.

Court documents said Garrett Okubo and his company received about $3.7 million from HMSA, Tricare, Medicare and Medicaid over six years.

The problem? Those services were provided by unlicensed workers, the indictment says.

And a portion of those services were claimed while Okubo was traveling on the mainland or overseas, prosecutors said.

Okubo also allegedly over-billed insurers, saying that he was treating patients for longer than he actually was. And in at least one case, he said he treated a patient who never visited his clinics.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.