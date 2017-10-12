Fantasy Fix: Week 6 'boom or bust' players

Week 6 of the 2017 NFL season kicks off tonight, which means that the clock is already ticking on your team to get a win.

As has been the case for the past week, bye weeks and injuries have begun to derail the season of fantasy owners. But before you pull the plug on your team and neglect setting a lineup every week, there are still options out there that can turn that frown upside down.

Here are this week’s “Boom or Bust” prospects that will propel you to fantasy glory:

BOOM

Willie Snead, WR, New Orleans Saints

Coming off a three-game suspension, a hamstring injury and a bye week may not be the most ideal situation for a wide receiver who is a second option on offense, but Willie Snead could be primed for a breakout performance in Week 6.

The 24-year-old wideout will be looking to make a splash in his season debut against the Detroit Lions on Sunday and he should be seeing passes come his way, courtesy of quarterback Drew Brees. While Snead hasn’t played in awhile, he’s accustomed to producing at a high level - even when he plays second or third fiddle to other receivers.

Snead played with the likes of Brandin Cooks and Michael Thomas, often times being the third option on offense for the New Orleans Saints. But with Cooks out of town and Thomas receiving double coverage from opposing defenses, Snead could put up some monster numbers in Sean Payton’s pass-happy offense.

Willie Snead expects to be eased back into action Sunday. https://t.co/lM6pJETH7l — FantasyLabs NFL (@FantasyLabsNFL) October 12, 2017

In 30 career games, Snead has 141 catches for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns. That’s a 16-game average of 75.2 catches, 1,002 yards and 3.7 touchdowns; not bad considering he’s never been a No. 1 option for New Orleans.

Projected to score 7.97 points in standard Yahoo leagues this week, Snead could be a player to keep an eye on this week and through the rest of the regular season.

Mark Ingram, RB, Minnesota Vikings

With Adrian Peterson out of the picture, it’s Mark Ingram’s time to shine.

The former Heisman Trophy winner had to deal with a committee approach with the likes of Peterson and rookie Alvin Kamara, but that offensive approach is now gone. Instead, Ingram will become to goal line threat and two-down back, while Kamara becomes the versatile back for the Saints that they will use in space, primarily in the passing game.

The Mark Ingram-Alvin Kamara show. As it should be. — Larry Holder (@LarryHolder) October 10, 2017

Usually when a running back is traded, this benefits just one player. Instead, Kamara will also see an increase in touches and should also put up some big numbers. But have no fear, Ingram owners. His production isn’t going anywhere because of a rookie, no matter how impressive he has been as of late.

If you were smart enough to Kamara earlier this season, then you’re set at the running back position. If not, Ingram is still the guy to own if it comes down to picking between the two. Have faith in Ingram’s ability to carry the Saints on his shoulders this week against the Lions, as he’s projected to score 9.98 points in standard leagues.

And if you have Kamara as well, don’t be afraid to play him in the FLEX. He’s projected to to score 9.33 points, too.

Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

Four touchdowns in two games will bring more defensive attention to Houston Texans wideout WIll Fuller, but that shouldn’t matter as he’s looked like fantasy gold since returning from injury in the past two weeks.

The 23-year-old is a perfect compliment to Houston’s No. 1 option on offense, DeAndre Hopkins, and gives rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson another target to throw to.

Will Fuller V's return has added a dimension to the #Texans offense.



??: https://t.co/s5FpPWdOXU pic.twitter.com/49fLzWIFvQ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 12, 2017

While Fuller hasn’t necessarily been getting the targets fantasy owners would like, relying more on big plays downfield rather than consistent production, he’s still a guy to own in standard and PPR leagues.

It’s difficult to imagine that Fuller continues scoring touchdowns at this pace, but he should still find some room in opposing secondaries as Hopkins continues to garner attention from safeties to prevent him from breaking free downfield.

Projected to score 8.99 points this week against the Cleveland Browns and their 25th-ranked scoring defense, don’t be shocked to see Fuller find the end zone for the third game in a row.



BUST

Adrian Peterson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

You might be wondering why Peterson is still in the fantasy doghouse.

Sure, he’s been named the started for the Cardinals after Arizona released Chris Johnson, but that doesn’t change the fact that Peterson is playing in a new system, on a new team with a really bad offensive line in front of him.

Palmer: “It’s easy to blame the offensive line, but it goes on everybody."https://t.co/hNjt0edPXW — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 11, 2017

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cardinals -- as a team -- rushed for 31 yards. That’s not winning football. Peterson has shown flashes, albeit brief ones, during his short tenure in New Orleans and could always break free for a signature long run, but how likely is he to do that in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who could make this game a shootout?

It’s already been announced that Peterson won’t play on third downs, meaning that he won’t be a factor in the passing game for Arizona in a matchup that will likely see the Cardinals playing catch up.

Peterson does have fantasy value again, but it’s too soon to start him until we see how Arizona plays with him in the backfield and how opposing defenses will respect that. Keep him on the bench.

Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts

The future Hall-of-Famer, to little to no fault of his own, isn’t producing like fantasy owners want. The Colts’ offense line is still bad, they’re playing from behind most of the time with Andrew Luck still not back under center, and rookie tailback Marlon Mack is turning heads.

More Marlon Mack in Colts offense. Means less Frank Gore. Pagano likes both of course, but Mack needs more touches he says. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) October 9, 2017

With all of those factors coming together, it’s hard to be optimistic about Frank Gore in Week 6, especially in a division matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who should have Marcus Mariota back in the lineup.

With the exception of vulturing touchdowns at the goal line, the argument for starting Gore this week after he’s averaged 3.2 yards per carry through five weeks can’t be made.

Keep him on the bench and forget about playing him until Luck comes back, whenever that may be.

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

What happened to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week?

On paper, an offense with Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant and Le’Veon Bell should be setting records, not losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-9 at home.

Roethlisberger had, without a doubt, the worst performance of his career in Week 5 against the Jaguars, throwing zero touchdowns and five interceptions. The only saving grace for Roethlisberger is that he threw the ball 55 times, completing 33 of those attempts for 7.58 points in standard leagues.

"Ben Roethlisberger is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get." pic.twitter.com/4mEfwCsl9S — ESPN FantasyFauxball (@ESPNFauxball) October 8, 2017

Roethlisberger does have a chance for redemption this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs who despite being one of the best teams in football, have surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

But even with a favorable matchup in Week 6, Roethlisberger just hasn’t been worthy of a starting position in fantasy this season. He hasn’t scored more than 17.52 points in any week this season, scoring less than 15 points on three occasions this season.

It’s time to find a new quarterback in your starting lineup. Roethlisberger isn’t cutting it anymore.

